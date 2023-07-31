Loki 2 is coming back: the date is October 6, the day when the God of Deception will return to the Disney+ streaming platform with its second season. This time, new mysteries always related to Kang will lead us to find out what happened to the characters after the end of the first season.

The trailer, revealed today, shows us many interesting ideas: first of all we discover that Loki is affected by Time Leaps, an event that transports the God around various lines. Furthermore, in the clips we can see many of the characters discovered in the first season grappling with new dynamics, not always intentionally.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. The episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are executive producers, while Trevor Waterson is co-executive producer .

Loki 1 is already available on Disney +: the series is positioned after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The second season of Loki will arrive on October 6, 2023.