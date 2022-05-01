Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with impressive big-screen premieres, but that doesn’t mean it’s neglecting its shows for Disney Plus. “Loki 2″, the series starring Tom Hiddlestonis one of the most anticipated by fans.

At the moment, there is no release date for the second season, but the actor has further clarified the scenario in an interview for The Playlist: the production will start filming in approximately six weeks.

“Absolutely. We’re already on it. I mean, we’re not filming, but we’re in preparation; We start in about six weeks. So we’re full steam ahead in terms of a script, story, and it’s really exciting. Yeah, I can’t say much, but there are a lot of questions to be answered,” she stated.

Now that we know that filming will begin in mid-June, “Loki 2” is expected to be released on Disney Plus in early 2023.

The influence of “Loki” in the MCU

In a recent interview for Disney 23, the production manager, Richie Palmer, spoke about the connections between all the installments of the MCU, as well as the influence of the “Loki” series with the final result of “Doctor Strange 2″.

“As you saw in ‘Loki,’ all the best moments involved the characters in the context of those alternate timelines. It’s also something like that in our movie. Michael’s script brought a lot of heart to sci-fi concepts like the Multiverse,” he previously explained.