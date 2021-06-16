Loki, the third series from Marvel Studios for Disney Plus, launched its second episode and is causing the fans to talk. As we saw, the protagonist joined the TVA (Temporal Variation Authority) after the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame, and now his future is uncertain.

Even before its premiere, there has been a lot of talk about the identity of the new villain and his malevolent goals. However, not many expected it to be Lady Loki, a variant of the protagonist who has been killing various agents of the organization.

The new character, played by Sophia di martino, is known in Marvel Comics after the events of Ragnarok. In the vignettes they reveal that Loki lodged his mind in the body of the Asgardian warrior Sif. At the moment not much is known about his adaptation to the screen, but how he manages to hide from the TVA.

In the second episode, Loki discovers that his counterpart is hidden in each catastrophe that occurs in different eras of humanity. In these timelines nothing can be altered, so a new timeline is not created. Since the TVA does not detect it, the variant manages to hide from its pursuers.

Sophia Di Martino plays Lady Loki in the MCU. Photo: Marvel Studios

Loki – official synopsis

Loki He is brought before the mysterious organization called the Temporal Variation Authority, after stealing the Cosmic Cube during the events of Avengers: endgame. This is how you are given the choice to face the elimination of reality or to help against a greater threat.