Captain Lokesh Rahul of Kings XI Punjab is performing in the 13th season of the prestigious T20 League IPL. Punjab team may have won only 3 out of 9 matches so far, but Rahul is leading in the Orange Cap race.

Rahul is the only batsman in IPL-13 to have more than 500 runs in his account. In the second place, his team is Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal, who has scored 393 runs this season. Rahul scored an innings of 77 against Mumbai Indians in a very exciting match played on Sunday. The match was later won by Punjab in the second super over. With this, Rahul also made an achievement in his name.

Rahul has crossed the 500-run mark this season. He has scored 525 runs in 9 matches, scoring 1 century and 5 half-centuries. Rahul, who crossed the 500 mark in three consecutive seasons of IPL, has become the only batsman.



Indian batsman Rahul scored 77 runs off 51 balls with seven fours and three sixes. No other batsman has completed 500 runs in the current season. Rahul has become the first batsman to score more than 500 runs in three consecutive seasons of IPL. Rahul scored 659 runs in 2018, 593 runs in 2019.

Rahul has also played in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, making his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli in 2013. He did not play in 2017 due to a shoulder injury, then in 2018 he was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 11 crore. He has been with this team since then.