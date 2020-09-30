quota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s father Sri Krishna Birla died on Tuesday. Family sources said that he was 92 years old and had been ill for the last few days. He will be cremated on Wednesday at Kishorpura Crematorium in Kota. Om Birla represents the Kota parliamentary constituency.

Union Minister Som Prakash expressed condolences on the death of Om Birla’s father. He said, “It is very sad to know about the sudden demise of Shri Krishna Birla ji, the father of Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla ji. My deepest condolences to the family. May the departed soul rest in peace. Peace!”

Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy said, “I feel very sad to know about the demise of the venerable Shri Srikrishna Birla ji, the father of Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla ji. My condolences to Om Birla ji and his family. om Shanti.”

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader from West Bengal’s Purulia, lamented, “It is deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Krishna Birla Ji, the father of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. My condolences to Shri Om Birla ji and his family. om Shanti.”

