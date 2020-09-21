While the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament on Sunday (September 20) were rude, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha lasted till midnight. In the Lok Sabha proceedings that lasted till 12:30 pm, MPs discussed important issues of public interest. Due to Corona virus epidemic, the proceedings of Lok Sabha are scheduled from 3 pm to 7 pm. However, due to the huge ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, the Lok Sabha proceedings started an hour late. The Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm and lasted more than eight and a half hours.

Four important bills passed

During the discussion in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, 88 members raised important issues of public interest. During the proceedings, the Pay and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the lower house. Under this, there is a provision of 30 percent reduction in salary and allowances of MPs due to Corona epidemic. This bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha. At the same time, the Financial Contracts Bilateral Netting Bill, 2020, National Defense University Bill 2020 and The National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020 were also passed by Lok Sabha.

Heavy uproar in the Rajya Sabha regarding the agricultural bill

The Rajya Sabha gave its approval by voice vote on Sunday amid heavy uproar by opposition members on two important bills related to agriculture. Both these bills are being described as important steps taken by the government in the direction of the biggest reforms related to agriculture in the country so far.

What is special about farmer bills

Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020- Farmers can sell crops at the desired location. You can also do business in other states without any hindrance. Buying and selling is also possible outside the scope of APMC. Online sales will be done through electronic trading, which will save marketing costs and get better prices. There will be no tax on the sale of crop.

The Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Bill 2020- Contract farming will be made at the national level. The risk will not be on the farmers, but on the agreements. Farmers will sell the crop at their cost to the companies. Income of farmers will increase, middleman rule will end. Dispute settlement will be arranged within the stipulated time.

3 bills will be brought in Rajya Sabha today. This includes the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Indian Institute of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Essential amendment bill Cereals, pulses, edible oils, potatoes and onions will not be necessary items. Government control over production, storage, distribution will end. Modernization of food supply chain will help. Prices will remain stable for consumers too. The stock limit will be applicable if the prices of vegetables are doubled.

On the Farmers Bill, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said – History is created by those who transcend history.

Rahul Gandhi calls agriculture bill ‘decree of death’, Congress said – today black day for Indian democracy