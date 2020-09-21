The Lok Sabha on Sunday approved the Qualified Financial Contract Bilateral Netting Bill-2020 (Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contract Bill). Through this bill, provision has been made to ensure financial stability by providing for the enforceability of bilateral netting of eligible financial contracts in the financial market of the country.

Netting is an arrangement to reduce debt, settlement, cash and other risks of financial contracts. By adding two or more liabilities to it, net liabilities are derived and settled.

Under this, each party will add the amount given by it at the time of payment and the difference in the gross amount, ie net liability, will be paid by the party concerned.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary of Congress, Anubhav Mohanty of BJD, Rammohan Naidu of TDP and some other members supported the bill. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur introduced it for discussion and passage in the lower house. After a brief discussion in the House, the Bill was approved by voice.

Replying to the discussion, Anurag Thakur said that he thanks the members for supporting this bill. He said that not only in India, but around 50 countries of the world have such legal provision. It is in India’s interest. The minister said that this will benefit the financial system of the country.