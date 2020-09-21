The Lok Sabha on Sunday approved the National Defense University Bill 2020. In this, it is proposed to upgrade the Raksha Shakti University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to be given the status of an institution of national importance. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy placed the Bill in the House for discussion and passage. It was approved by the House after a brief discussion.

Taking part in the discussion on the National Defense University Bill, BJP’s Rajyavardhan Rathore said that it is now necessary to research the area related to the police and new technology. It is also necessary that we become an exporter in this field. This bill will be helpful in this. Taking part in the discussion, Abdul Khaliq of Congress questioned why only Gujarat University is being given national status.

The objectives and reasons of the Defense University Bill states that the proposed National Defense University will create new information through research and cooperation with various parties and special knowledge and new skills in relation to police and system, penal justice system and administration reform, Training will meet the needs.

The proposed university will have relations with universities in other countries of the world which will be based on contemporary research exchange, academic cooperation, course design, technical know-how and training and skill development purposes.