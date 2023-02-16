By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Lojas Renner had net profit of 481.8 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 15.9% from a year earlier, slightly below market expectations, amid the drop in sales in same stores and loss with financial services.

Analysts, on average, projected Renner’s profit in the quarter of 515.8 million reais, according to data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) stood at 918.6 million reais from October to December, an increase of 18.4% year-on-year and above the average of estimates compiled by Refinitiv of 840, 1 million reais. The adjusted Ebitda margin grew by 4 percentage points, to 25.8%, the company said on Thursday.

Renner’s retail net revenue was practically stable in the quarter compared to the previous year, while same-store sales fell by 2.5%.

The company attributed the result of retail sales to lower than usual temperatures, a lower flow due to the elections and the World Cup, as well as the impact of inflationary pressure and household debt on demand for clothing.

Operating expenses – general, sales and administrative – increased 5.2% in 12 months, to 1.13 billion reais, impacted by the acceleration of operations at Renner’s new distribution center in Cabreúva and the increase in investments made in recent years , as well as the effect of lower sales, according to the company.

PERFORM

The result of financial services, a segment that the market is watching, was negative at 34.6 million reais, after a positive number at 51.6 million a year earlier. The total credit portfolio grew 32.2% in the quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, and Renner said that its delinquency over 90 days “remained stable” compared to the third quarter as a proportion of the portfolio.

Realize, Renner’s financial arm, carried out a loan assignment overdue for more than 360 days of 19.8 million reais, according to the results report.

In the third quarter, Realize had sold 23.8 million reais of the portfolio past due over 360 days, and the retailer’s management said in a conference with analysts in November that it was evaluating new operations of the type.

Regarding 2023, Renner said that its Youcom brand maintained sales at the beginning of the year in line with expectations, but did not provide further details.