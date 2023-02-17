SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Lojas Renner sees the default rate of its financial arm Realize in the first half of 2023 close to that of the fourth quarter of 2022, but is confident that the level will begin to fall from the third quarter, he said in this the company’s financial and investor relations director, Daniel Martins, on Friday.

Realize’s default rate over 90 days was 18.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to 18.6% in the previous quarter. Lojas Renner said in an earnings report the day before that the level “remained stable” as a proportion of the portfolio.

Lojas Renner released a net profit of 481.8 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2022 on the eve, up 15.9% compared to a year earlier, slightly lower than expected by the market, amid the drop in same-store sales and loss with financial services.

At 11:56 am (Brasília time), the fashion retailer’s shares fell 1.08% on the stock exchange, while the Ibovespa dropped 0.79%.

The retailer’s president, Fabio Faccio, also said that the company should nominally invest in 2023 an amount close to last year’s, as it sees a time to reap the fruits of investments made recently, regarding a new distribution center in Cabreúva (SP).

(By Andre Romani)