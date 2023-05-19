At Automotive Dealer Day 2023, the automotive event scheduled at Veronafiere which ended yesterday, LoJack presented what we can define as his vision of a dealership 2.0. The protagonist is the new telematics platform Smart Dealerwhich according to the company allows the dealer to strategically monitor all phases of the entire sales process, from inventory to test drive to after-sales assistance.

For all stages of sales

This platform, explains LoJack herself, presents new hi-tech solutions tailor-made for dealers, who can thus “becoming a dynamic partner of the customer capable of reinforcing all aspects relating to vehicle safety, maintenance and management in everyday life”. A support that the company of the CalAmp Group wanted to give to all the dealers also for what it concerns the activities of inventorywhich can thus be carried out instantly, with no margin for error and with great attention to safety.

Strength points

Among the many advantages brought about by this new platform, not only the extension of monitoring to strategic parameters for demo and courtesy cars and test drive activities stands out, but also the possibility of improving the relationship with customers. As? Through four direct support activities: contact him as soon as a fault is signaled on the car’s dashboard and contextually displayed on the platform, plan ordinary vehicle maintenance based on the kilometers travelled, provide the necessary mechanical or health assistance service, or plan a repair at your service in the event of an accident, and organize effective promotional campaigns and direct marketing actions in the best possible way and in a targeted manner.

The challenges of the future

“Dealers are called today to respond to the challenges posed by a increasingly digital sales and customer service process which offers great opportunities – declared Nicola Mannari, Senior Sales Director of LoJack Italia – Thanks to the new features developed on our platform, the dealer can today manage in the best and smart way their activities, personalize the relationship with the single customer and activate a targeted dialogue based on their real needs of the moment, preventing the switching on of the warning lights on the dashboard and therefore the malfunctioning of the car and actually helping them to make their car safer ”.