LoJack Italia contributes to the search for new planets. The leading company in telematic solutions for mobility and in the recovery of stolen vehicles has provided the technology necessary for the realization of the SHARK-VISa high-contrast imager which, together with its “twin” SHARK-NIR, will transform the large binocular telescope positioned on top of Mount Graham in Arizona in a formidable machine to locate, observe and study planets outside the solar system.

LoJack’s contribution

In fact, this imager consists of a kind of super camera capable of immortalizing stars, galaxies and objects of the solar system. As mentioned, the technological contribution provided by LoJack Italia was decisive: in fact, the company created very delicate optical components in its center in Lazio to be mounted on the binocular telescope, which were inserted into two cases measuring 2×1.3×1.4 meters and 634 kg in weight and 1.4×0.8×1.5 meters and 280 kg. Both of these crates were equipped with internal shock absorbers in expanded polyethylene and a sealing with a barrier coupled bag: LoJack devices were also positioned inside them which allowed all phases of the shipment to be monitored step by step, allowing timely intervention even in the event of anomalies.

Live tracking

The exact position of the boxes, any impacts, oscillations, jolts suffered by the packaging, any exposure of its contents to light, changes in temperature, detection of humidity in the space containing the optical components: these are all parameters which can be constantly monitored to avoid damage to the delicate components thanks to the contribution of LoJack Italia, which is able to guarantee total real-time tracking of the two overseas crates and check their status from a web portal at any time. The same Italian company has made it known that after the delivery of the instruments, which took place last June, in these days SHARK-VIS will be mounted on the telescope to then allow, starting from next October, to start in search of new “exoplanets”.

Iperti speaks

“We are proud to have contributed, through our technology, to a new success of Italian scientific research, an exceptional opportunity to test our solutions capable of facing the new challenges linked to the visibility of the Supply Chain and the total protection of transported goods – explained Maurizio Iperti, President LoJack EMEA – Our solutions are designed to provide at any time a complete control across the entire distribution chain, reporting notifications in the event of critical environmental conditions regarding temperature, humidity, light, shock or movement or in relation to other parameters such as position, distance from the point of origin”.