Lamers was supposed to visit the theaters from next month with her performance PUUR Loiza, but the show is not ready yet. “I promise you that there will be no postponement,” she writes. The theaters will contact the people who bought tickets to ‘arrange everything’, Lamers promises. “I can’t wait to welcome and speak to you and have wonderful evenings together.”

The model, the first transgender woman to win Holland’s Next Top Model, wants to tell her life story in the performance. In August she told this site that it should be a lecture tour-like conversation, with a moderator. “I don’t feel like standing around talking by myself for an hour and a half,” she chuckled. “I hope there will be original questions from the audience.” The first four performances had then been booked, and she hoped there would be interest. “Maybe I can help trans people with it and it can raise awareness among others, or I can encourage someone. But first I want to see whether I really like theater and whether people are interested in it. There won’t be a dog coming soon!”