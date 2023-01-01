After Benfica (after 28 games under Roger Schmidt), PSG (after 23 games under Christophe Galtier) has also lost its unbeaten status for this season. Olympique Marseille and AS Monaco are already eleven points behind PSG, which means that Lens seems to be the only challenger this season in a possible French title race with the dominant PSG. The Parisian club has won 24 of the last 31 prizes in France, but is still waiting for the main prize in the Champions League. This season, Bayern Munich is waiting in the eighth finals on February 14 and March 8.

Racing Club de Lens became champion of Ligue 1 in 1998, but in this century the sporting decline quickly set in at the club from the north of France. From 2008 to 2020, the club played in France’s second tier in nine of its twelve seasons. Since promotion in the first corona year, Lens has already finished seventh in Ligue 1 in the past two seasons, but this season seems Les Sang et Or (The Blood and Gold) intends to compete for the title.