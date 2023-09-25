Ka postcard could depict what idyll can be seen there. Dolomite peaks, dark fir trees, lush meadows, in the middle a stately farmhouse with a barn, studio building, garden house, meticulously maintained and, through forty years of renovation work, has grown into a mixture of living space, workshop, museum and event location. And everywhere there are bronze sculptures of human bodies or body parts. In the driveway there is a man-sized head, as if to say that this mountain farm is more than what it seems, it is a kingdom of the imagination.

When South Tyrol still belonged to Austria, the place was called Abtei. Here in Ciaminades, a town at the southwest end of Badia, as the 3,600-strong community in Val Badia is called today, lies the empire of the sculptor Lois Anvidalfarei and his wife, the poet Roberta Dapunt. The host with a sun hat is approachable and full of energy, his open gaze has not lost its sense of wonder.