As a precaution and to curb the spread of the virus, all 90 residents of the La Lilardière nursing home in Meung-sur-Loire, in Loiret, are confined for at least seven days.

56 residents and 9 employees of the La Lilardière nursing home in Meung-sur-Loire, in Loiret, have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, reports Saturday, October 17 France Blue Orleans. Two residents had to be hospitalized, the others are mostly asymptomatic, according to the management of the establishment, which specifies that the virus has entered “via an external person”. In all, 65 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in this Ehpad. It is therefore a cluster. As a precaution and to curb the spread of the virus, all 90 residents are confined for at least seven days. According to Didier Valogne, director of the Korian group in Center-Val-de-Loire, the situation is “controlled”.

Regarding the entry of the virus into this establishment despite the strict health protocol in place: “There may have been a contact” between a resident and one of his relatives, such as a “caress on the hand of a resident “, specifies the direction. All residents and staff will be tested again on Monday and Tuesday. Until then, Didier Valogne is appealing to the nursing staff in the region. He asks all caregivers, nurses and volunteers from the hospital service to come and lend a hand to their colleagues in Meung-sur-Loire.