The public establishment does not recommend “no further research at the local level”, while worried residents are wondering about several confirmed cases in the territory.

Residents of the Sainte-Pazanne sector (Loire-Atlantique) wonder about the many cases of pediatric cancer. But the investigation carried out by the health authorities did not bring to light any singular situation compared to the whole of the department, announced Public Health France, Wednesday September 23, during a press conference of the Regional Health Agency (ARS). The public institution does not recommend “no further research at the local level”.

There is no singular situation in terms of the frequency of pediatric cancers in Sainte-Pazanne and its surroundings compared to the Loire-Atlantique departmental average.Lisa King, regional unit of Public Health France in Pays de la Loirepress conference

Santé Publique France has been relying on new data from the cancer registry since December. In the department, 571 cancers of children under the age of 15 were identified between 2005 and 2018, i.e. on average 35 to 50 new cancers each year. According to the organization, the epidemiological survey of affected children (16 children under 18) “did not reveal a common cause in the sector”. But Public Health France continues to monitor “each new child with a diagnosis “Lisa King then added.

“Cancer affecting a child remains one cancer too many and obviously the suffering of children is intolerable”, underlined Jean-Jacques Coiplet, director general of the ARS. “We act with the most respect and care for all these families. But you have to keep a balance between heart and reason and we have gone to the end of what science allows us to do.”, he added.

The ARS plans to sign a local health contract with the Pornic-Pays de Retz urban community to bring together stakeholders in health and the environment. It will finance a campaign to measure pesticides in the air in Sainte-Pazanne and will also contribute to cancer research by providing data from its investigations. Researchers will work for 4 years on the causes of pediatric cancers, especially environmental cancers, with a budget of 3 million euros.

The collective “Stop the cancers of our children”, which participated in the monitoring committee of the ARS, expressed its disappointment. “We have just wasted three years believing that the health authorities could look”, reacted its founder Marie Thibaud, who counts 22 cases in the sector since 2015. The collective launched last week an appeal to Emmanuel Macron after the discovery of a new case of cancer in a 4-year-old child, which has reinforced the concerns of families.