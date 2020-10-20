[Contrairement à ce qui était indiqué dans une première version de cet article, Barbara Pompili ne s’est pas formellement prononcée sur l’usine de Corcoué-sur-Logne]

The Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili says she is in favor of the principle of anaerobic digestion plants without however commenting on the mega-project that could see the light of day in Loire-Atlantique and which is controversial, reports France Blue Loire Ocean. “It is an energy that we want to support,” she said.

“We must not oppose the different sources of energy, she developed. Biomethane, that is to say gas produced from renewable sources, is also an energy that we want to support because, what will make the energy transition efficient, is the marriage between several types of energy. ‘different energies’.

We put our eggs in one basket for too long, which was a danger. Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition France Blue Loire Ocean

However, Barbara Pompili did not express herself formally on the Corcoué-sur-Lorgne project. The objective of this plant is to transform 680,000 tonnes of slurry and manure into biogas each year. The project could see the light of day by 2023, provided that the building permit is validated by the prefecture of Pays de la Loire.

The mayor of Corcoué-sur-Logne, Claude Naud, does not say he is opposed to anaerobic digestion, but denounces a disproportionate project and which has no place in his town of 2,800 inhabitants. “It is an oversized project which does not correspond to the interests of a municipality like mine”,