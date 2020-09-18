#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Some 395 hectares stretching along the banks of the Loire could be transformed into a large industrial zone for the port of Nantes-Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique). Thursday, September 17, it has been almost a month that a zone to defend (ZAD) bars access to the site, by means of barricades. “The idea is to block any bulldozer and any destruction to preserve Carnet Island and the 116 endangered species”, summarizes a Zadist.

The ambition of the project is to transform part of the book into an industrial zone, in order to accommodate companies engaged in the development of renewable marine energies. A major public interest project, according to the Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire. “This project, from our point of view, creates value, both for 1,000 jobs that are at stake and the restoration of 280 ha of natural environment ”, assures Olivier Trétout, Chairman of the Management Board of the Grand Port Maritime de Nantes-Saint-Nazaire.