Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lohja’s fatal crash | A car full of minors derailed into a ditch, the 17-year-old died

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lohja’s fatal crash | A car full of minors derailed into a ditch, the 17-year-old died

Homeland|Lohja’s fatal crash

A car driven by a 17-year-old driver ran off the road on Sunday evening. There were also four minor passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

On Sunday the 17-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the crash has died in hospital, says the police in Western Uusimaa.

A passenger car ran off the road and hit a tree around 8:30 in the evening on Talpelantie in Lohja. There were five young people in the car, two of whom were injured so much that they needed hospital treatment. One young person who was hospitalized died, and the other is still hospitalized. According to the police, there is no immediate danger to his life.

The police do not yet have more detailed information about the cause of the crash and the accident.

In a car there were four minors at the time of the accident in addition to the driver. All were locals.

See also  HS Analysis | The continuation of Teemu Puki's career is defined by family, playing style and ambition

The car was driven by a 17-year-old boy. In addition to endangering traffic safety, he is suspected of causing injury and causing death.

The boy had received his driver’s license with an exception. According to the police, the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.

The police will continue the investigation with, among other things, a technical investigation and later with the hearing of those involved.

#Lohjas #fatal #crash #car #full #minors #derailed #ditch #17yearold #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How has Real Madrid fared historically in the Champions League semifinals after drawing the first leg?

How has Real Madrid fared historically in the Champions League semifinals after drawing the first leg?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result