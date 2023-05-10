Lohja’s fatal crash | A car full of minors derailed into a ditch, the 17-year-old died

A car driven by a 17-year-old driver ran off the road on Sunday evening. There were also four minor passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

On Sunday the 17-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the crash has died in hospital, says the police in Western Uusimaa.

A passenger car ran off the road and hit a tree around 8:30 in the evening on Talpelantie in Lohja. There were five young people in the car, two of whom were injured so much that they needed hospital treatment. One young person who was hospitalized died, and the other is still hospitalized. According to the police, there is no immediate danger to his life.

The police do not yet have more detailed information about the cause of the crash and the accident.

In a car there were four minors at the time of the accident in addition to the driver. All were locals.

The car was driven by a 17-year-old boy. In addition to endangering traffic safety, he is suspected of causing injury and causing death.

The boy had received his driver’s license with an exception. According to the police, the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.

The police will continue the investigation with, among other things, a technical investigation and later with the hearing of those involved.