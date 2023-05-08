Monday, May 8, 2023
Lohja | The passenger car ran off the road, two young adults were taken to the hospital – one was seriously injured

May 8, 2023
Lohja | The passenger car ran off the road, two young adults were taken to the hospital – one was seriously injured

The rescue service had to dismantle the car in order to remove one of the young people from the car.

7.5. 21:45 | Updated 1:20

Two a person has been taken to the hospital due to a road traffic accident in Lohja.

The passenger car had drifted off the road and hit a tree around 8:30 in the evening on Talpelantie. There were five young adults in the car, two of whom, according to the fire marshal on duty, were injured so much that they needed immediate hospital treatment.

Of those taken to the hospital, one was seriously injured and the other injured.

The rescue service had to dismantle the car in order to get one of the young people out of the car, the fire marshal said. According to him, it was dry spring weather at the accident site.

