Lohja | The microwave oven caught fire, one person and two cats were taken to be checked

From the microwave a spread fire caused a rescue mission in Lohja on Saturday morning. The fire that broke out in the kitchen of the semi-detached house was extinguished before it spread from the kitchen to the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire marshal on duty Pasi Kääriäinen The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa suspects that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault in the microwave oven. According to Kääriäinen, similar electrical faults are quite rare.

One person was slightly injured in the fire and was taken to be examined.

In addition, the rescue personnel rescued two cats from the house, which were sent to a veterinarian for examination.