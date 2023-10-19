Friday, October 20, 2023
Lohja | A cyclist died in a crash between a bike and a car

October 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lohja | A cyclist died in a crash between a bike and a car

A cyclist and a car driver crashed on Thursday afternoon in Lohja, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

Cyclist died in a crash between a bike and a car on Thursday afternoon in Lohja, informs the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

The accident happened on Karstuntie at 16:30. A bystander revived the cyclist at the scene of the accident, but the cyclist died despite the resuscitation.

The police are investigating the course of events and the reasons that led to the collision. The police are currently investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety and causing death.

