Lohja | A cyclist died in a crash between a bike and a car

Cyclist died in a crash between a bike and a car on Thursday afternoon in Lohja, informs the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

The accident happened on Karstuntie at 16:30. A bystander revived the cyclist at the scene of the accident, but the cyclist died despite the resuscitation.

The police are investigating the course of events and the reasons that led to the collision. The police are currently investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety and causing death.