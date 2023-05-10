Lohja | A 30-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the crash died

A woman who was seriously injured in a car crash on Monday evening died after about a day of hospital treatment.

In Lohja A 30-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a car crash on Monday evening has died after being hospitalized for about a day.

A passenger car driving from the center drove off the road in its direction of travel to the left side of the road at Saukkolantie 550. The car drove into a field and from there further into a ditch.

Based on the investigation at the scene, it seems that the car has turned around in the field, says the head of the investigation, the chief inspector Aapo Isoaho From the West Uusimaa Police Department.

“There is nothing exceptional about the circumstances at the time of the accident. The place is an open field and the road is actually quite straight. It is likely that the driver was speeding at the time of the accident, but I will not speculate on the reason why the driver lost control of the car at this point in the investigation,” says Isoaho.

Woman was a passenger in the car. The car was driven by a 35-year-old man. The police have not heard from the man yet. According to Isoaho, the man was not significantly injured in the accident, his condition was checked at the accident site.

The man is currently suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety and causing death.