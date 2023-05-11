Disney will return to the world of freaky friday. A sequel is in the works to the 2003 body-swap comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtisconfirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

It is expected that They have and Curtis Resume your roles as mother and daughter who wake up on a Friday to find they’ve swapped bodies. Elyse Hollander is writing the script for the sequel. freaky friday it was based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and grossed $160 million worldwide.

Directed by Mark Waters from a script by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon, it has become a cultural benchmark, with Curtis referencing her during his public appearances over the years. It has become synonymous with the body swapping genre, spawning homages such as the horror film freaky of Blumhouse.

Curtis He told the New York Times in a retrospective on the 2003 film that kept getting questions about a sequel to freaky friday while promoting his 2022 horror film, Halloween Ends.

“Something really struck a chord. When I got back, I called my friends from Disney and I told them, ‘It looks like there’s a movie we have to make,'” he said. Curtis.

The possible sequel to freaky friday would mark a return to studio filmmaking for They have, who in the 2000s was one of the biggest young stars of the time. In recent years, she’s been doing something of a resurgence in her career with a two-picture deal on Netflix which featured the romantic comedy Falling for Christmas. They have told the Times on a possible sequel:

“Jamie and I are open to that, so we leave it up to whoever decides. We would only do something that people absolutely love.”

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: I even had a crush on Linsay Lohan, now I kind of hate her for all the trouble she causes everyone, including Rockstar Games. But hey, everyone deserves a second chance, so let’s see freaky friday Disney+ and give our future wedding another chance.