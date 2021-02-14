Logroño closes its successful chapter in the Cup, in which it reached the final for the first time in its history. The Riojan team failed to beat the almighty Barça (3-0), despite the fact that it made things very difficult for him during the first part at La Rosaleda. “I am proud of my players, they have worked what has been requested,” Javier Moncayo, technician of the Riojan team, remarked at a press conference.

The Aragonese coach was very proud of his team, with which he hopes to gain momentum in the league. The Rioja team is in decline and faces a decisive stretch of the season for salvation. “I think this game adds up, it will be good for us tomorrow and we will take advantage of it to save the team”said Javier Moncayo, who will have the national team break to prepare for a new final against Madrid CFF on the weekend of March 6 and 7.

“Barça is a team that scores and hasn’t beaten us. The team’s work has been spectacular and with the ball we have lacked a bit, but we have been better than a fortnight ago. I am delighted with the players that I have, “said Javier Moncayo after the meeting, who valued the game that his players signed against the Barça team very positively.

After the good feelings of Logroño at La Rosaleda, Moncayo wanted to focus on what is coming now for his team, whose main objective is to stay in the First Division. “Our main objective is to keep them, save the category and we are going to try until the end. We are proud of how the team has played today and it could be a turning point to achieve the goal, “remarked the Logroño coach, who hopes that his players will be motivated in search of salvation.