Duel of realities on matchday 35 of LaLiga Smartbank. Logroñés, in need of points to get away from relegation, receives Rayo Vallecano, a team in sixth place that wants to win to distance itself from seventh place and ensure its presence in the promotion playoffs.

Schedule: what time is the Logroñés-Rayo de LaLiga SmartBank?

The Logroñés-Rayo from matchday 35 of LaLiga SmartBank It is played on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. at the Municipal Stadium of Las Gaunas. Logroñés breathes after the last two victories against Mirandés and Tenerife. Even so, they are only four points from relegation and need to score at home to seal the permanence.

Television: how to watch LaLiga SmartBank’s Logroñés-Rayo live on TV?

The Logroñés-Rayo from matchday 35 of LaLiga SmartBank can be enjoyed live on television It can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, a Movistar + pay channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms. Iraola’s team has been in sixth position for a few weeks. His last two victories bring him closer to the rest of the playoff spots and he is already only five points behind third. They will have to follow this dynamic to put distance with Girona or Ponferradina.

Internet: how to follow the Logroñés-Rayo of LaLiga SmartBank online?

The meeting between Logroñés and Rayo can be followed live online through the As.com live updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

