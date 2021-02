LOGROÑÉS

The Rioja team meet again against the team that ended their best streak of the season: after six victories in a row, against Mallorca they began a journey of as many defeats. After starting the year with triumph, they have not added three at a time. Sergio Rodríguez He will not be able to count on Errasti or Clemente, but on the return of Captain Iñaki.

As to follow: Leo Ruiz. The Colombian is going through a bad streak in front of goal, not adding since mid-December.