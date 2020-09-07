UD Logroñés: My no; Iago López, Gorka, Alex Pérez, Iñaki; Andy, Olaetxea, Errasti; Zelu, Siddiki, Ander Vitoria. Rubén, Sergio, Lapeña, Andoni López, Petcoff, David, Arnedo, Juanjo, Viguera and Víctor performed within the second half.

Mirandés: Lemons; Jiménez, Berrocal, Rodrigo, Carles; Jirka, Meseguer, Iván Martín, Caballero; Marío García and Schutte. Goalkeeper Raúl Lizoain and Mario, Vivian, Carlos Julio, De la Mata, Andrés and Alfredo performed within the second half.

Aim: 1-0.- Minute 13: Alex Pérez.

Referee: Borja Martínez. Riojan Committee.

Incidents: Pre-season sport performed on the municipal stadium of Las Gaunas de Logroño.