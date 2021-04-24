Luis Carrión makes two modifications regarding the tie against Tenerife, one of them mandatory.

In defense, Datkovic beats Carlos David by accompanying Raúl Navas. In the core, Nacho Gil will be the substitute for the sanctioned Aburjania. The extremes will be for Cayarga and De Blasis and the two references above will be Elady and Rubén Castro.

XI DEL CARTAGENA: Marc Martínez; Antoñito, Raúl Navas, Datkovic, Forniés; De Blasis, Nacho Gil, José Ángel, Cayarga; Elady and Rubén Castro.