ALMERIA

For its part, Almería visits Logroño for the second time in its history (25 years ago it lost against Club Deportivo Logroñés) with three important casualties due to the FIFA virus, in the case of the goal, Makaridze, and its two central headlines, Maras and Cuenca . Unlike the locals, the long and good wardrobe that José Gomes has means that this is not a burden.

AS to follow: Fernando. The captain returns to eleven thanks to the FIFA virus, with Marakidze with Georgia. The goal looks for a good performance to win the title.