Logos | Is VR’s logo being used without permission? The logo of a Georgian real estate company looks familiar

Georgian the logo of the real estate company, VR Holding, looks startlingly familiar. The letters V and R are next to each other, one side of the letters is common.

The logo has a lot of similarities with the logo of Suomen VR-Yhtymä oyj, better known as VR. The logo of the Georgian company also has the same colors as VR, but unlike VR’s logo, the letters are green and the background is white. On the company’s website, the letters V and R are golden.

The HS reader who sent the picture of the logo wondered if VR’s logo was being used without permission.

“Are brought to our attention that the logo of the Georgian company looks remarkably similar to the logo of VR. Our legal department is investigating the matter,” HS is told about VR’s communication via email.

VR considers the use of a similar logo in another company to be annoying, but states that fortunately the Georgian company and Finland’s VR are operators in different fields.

“We don’t have our own operations in Georgia and our companies operate in completely different industries, so the risk of confusion between the brands is fortunately small. However, we are investigating the situation.”

According to VR, its logo has been used “a few times” by another company. One case is from a couple of years ago. At that time, HS reported that an Indian logistics company has same logo as VR.

Version VR’s current logo was introduced in 1985, says the information service expert Antti Kalliola From the Finnish Railway Museum to HS by email.

The logo was designed by Teuvo TynkkynenKalliola says.

“The renewal of the logo at that time was related to the organizational reform of VR carried out in the same year.”

According to Kalliola, the current green logo has been in use since 2009.