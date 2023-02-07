Red Bull against everyone. Not only in Formula 1, but also off the track. the colossus ofenergy drinks in fact, it warned a small winery in Mamoiada, in the province of Nuoro, from using its brand because it is too similar to the logo of the two bulls, which has by now become iconic not only in Formula 1 but throughout the world.

The wine labelMuggittu Boeli” depicts two oxen, one next to the other, with the red sign of the plow below and above the representation of the circles of the stele of Boeli. Muggittu believes that there are no terms of plagiarism at all and, even if there is a similarity, the logo of the winery refers to a well-documented historical, social and artistic heritage, if one considers that it partly depicts a megalith dating back to the Neolithic .

Yet in Austria the story had a lot of echo. Even from the home of Red Bull, and not only in the local Sardinian community, there are those who show solidarity with the 23-year-old Sardinian entrepreneur Mattia Muggittu: “Solidarity is rescuing me from a really dark period linked to this notice. I’ve received hundreds of messages from fellow countrymen telling me this is it the battle of all Sardinia against the global giant, and messages from the Austrians who pleasantly surprised me. I was also contacted by a journalist from Kronen Zeitung to whom I will explain that oxen are the symbol of our winegrowing tradition, to which I added the stele of Boeli, a Neolithic menhir found near my vineyard“.

“Mattia feels like David against Goliath“, added the lawyer Mauro Intagliata. “He knows he has strong arguments from his side that can win the day. Until mid-March we have time for conciliation between the parties and we will do our best, after which the patent office will start the procedure and decide on the dispute“.