Normally, video game development companies are quite cordial among themselves, especially when strong situations arise such as what happened with Insomniac Games and its leak, something that was supported by industry colleagues, mentioning that they are sorry for what happened to the situation. But there are other occasions in which they may have slight conflicts, and this happens when certain ideas can be made due to alleged plagiarism or coincidences regarding the creative part.

Originally, acquaintances of Remedy Entertainment applied to register their new company logo, a stylized letter R, with the UK Intellectual Property Office in May 2013. This was then published in June of that same year and Take Twothe owners of Rockstar Games, filed an opposition in September, due to the resemblance it has to the developer that is dedicated to bringing the franchise titles Grand Theft Auto.

Among the reasons that the company has against the company, there is a risk of confusion on the part of the public, that is, that people associate them with each other, despite the fact that the color of the letter R is totally opposite, in addition to the orange background that is unmistakable so far with Rockstar Games. And it is not the first time they have done something similar, since in 2021 they raised a dispute when the game was launched. It Takes Twothis because of the name quite similar to that of this parent company.

Remedy Entertainment and Take Two Interactive are in a trademark dispute over Remedy's logo. Disputed Logo 1: https://t.co/wY29pyReIv Disputed Logo 2: https://t.co/oOlzd47usG pic.twitter.com/FuIMLRtBdj — Jake (@usemyhandle) January 15, 2024

For now there is no date for the end of this dispute, but it may not take long to reach the conclusion that on this occasion there really is no reason to exist. Something that may be uncomfortable with the conflict is the fact that Remedy is working on remakes of the franchise Max Payne directly with people from Rockstar Games, and that could mean that there may be certain waivers of contracts or that perhaps nothing really happens.

Editor's note: The truth is that only a blind person would have the ability to confuse the logos of video game companies, but it seems that Take-Two only wants to argue for the sake of arguing. I hope the judge denies their appeal and they stop bothering Remedy, they have enough with the development of the next Control.