Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber recently discussed the possibility of a future where the company could sell a mouse “forever”or a device that never needs to be replaced. This vision is based on the idea of ​​a mouse that is constantly updated via software, probably through a subscription model.

The longevity of Logitech’s “forever mouse” lies not so much in the hardware, but in the ability to constantly update it with new features and services via software. This approach, while innovative, raises some questions about the business model and consumer acceptability.

Logitech has yet to announce any concrete plans for a similar product, but Faber seems optimistic about the idea of ​​a mouse that never needs replacing. The main challenge, however, is finding a sustainable business model that doesn’t require an exorbitant price tag on the hardware. One option would be to subsidize the cost of the hardware through subscription payments for software updates.

Hanneke Faber, CEO of Logitech

The price of a “forever mouse” could be around $200, a high figure compared to the average, but justified by its unlimited life and continuous software innovations. However, such a high price could limit the target audience to professionals and enthusiasts.

Implementing regular software updates would require Logitech to convince customers to use an app to control their mouse. This software could offer a high degree of customization and macro support, but the need to constantly run peripheral software could be annoying and consume computer resources.

Logitech’s “always-on mouse” vision opens up exciting prospects for the future of peripheral devices. However, the company will have to face several challenges to make this vision a reality, including defining a sustainable business model and consumer acceptance of a subscription for a device traditionally considered “disposable.” It remains to be seen whether Logitech can overcome these obstacles and bring to market a mouse that truly lasts forever.

What do you think? Would you be willing to accept the idea of ​​paying a subscription for peripherals too? Let us know in the comments below. In the meantime, we remind you that we recently tried the Logitech G309 Lightspeed, in our review of a wireless mouse with an innovative design.