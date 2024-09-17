Logitech has finally answered the Sim Racing community’s requests, introducing a new range of modular products that offer customizable options for every driving style. Among the new features, wheels, shifters, handbrakes and an ecosystem compatible with the latest wheels Pro and previous series. Logitech has also entered into new partnerships, including with the iconic company Momo.

A modular and customizable ecosystem for Sim Racing The new range of Logitech products for Sim Racing is based on a key concept: modularity. The new RS Wheel Hub allows you to connect different types of steering wheels, ensuring compatibility with PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Logitech has created a series of wheels specific to different driving styles, such as the open wheel for the track and the round wheel ideal for drifting or rallying. Two different types of steering wheels for the new Logitech product The steering wheels are designed with high-quality materials such as silicone and low-carbon aluminum. The modular design also allows for the addition or removal of paddle shifters, for a customized driving experience based on the driver’s needs.

The partnership with Momo and the expansion of customization options Logitech has partnered with Momoone of the most iconic brands in the automotive accessories sector. The partnership includes the launch of premium steering wheels in 2025, with larger dimensions and high-quality materials. In addition to this, the RSQR Adapter will allow the connection of aftermarket steering wheels, further expanding the customization possibilities for PC gamers. An assembled Logitech G RS station This partnership represents a further step forward in offering riders greater flexibility in their choice of equipment, allowing them to adapt their setup based on the type of race and their preferences.