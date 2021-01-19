The health crisis can also have positive consequences on the economy. This is particularly the case for the Swiss group Logitech, specializing in computer accessories and video games, which more than tripled its quarterly profit with teleworking and distance learning. The latter have boosted the demand for webcams and accessories for tablets, the group announced Tuesday, January 19 in a statement.

The figures speak for themselves, to say the least. For the third quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year, ended December 31, its net profit climbed to 315.8 million euros, from 97 million euros a year earlier, said the Swiss. Its turnover jumped 85% over one year to reach 1.3 billion euros, clearly exceeding forecasts.

A first progression with the first confinement

Logitech had already seen its sales explode in the first half of the year in the face of soaring demand for webcams, video conferencing products and game accessories with the first containments and measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past quarter, which includes the holiday season, webcam sales quadrupled to € 109 million while sales of video conferencing products tripled to € 242 million.

Logitech has raised its annual targets for the third time, now targeting sales growth of around 57% to 60%. At the end of the previous quarter, he said he expected an annual increase of about 35% to 40%.