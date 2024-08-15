Last June 2023, the Titan submarine submerged with the mission of exploring the remains of the Titanic. However, this ship never returned to the surface. Among all the failures, it was reported that the command of the submarine was a control Logitechthe third party production company. Now, This company is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

To be specific, the Titan uses the Logitech F710, a cheap device that many gamers have used for PC gaming, and which many have criticized for its constant bugs. His failures with the submarine have led to a lawsuit by the estate of Paul-Henri Nargeoletone of those who died in the implosion a year ago.

Although Logitech’s control has not been cited as solely responsible for the deaths of all those on board, with poor construction of the vessel and inexperienced pilots also being cited, the lawsuit suggests that a combination of poorly designed systems may have led to a chain of failures. They claim that the Titan depended on a constant power source and a wireless signal to operate.

At the end of the day, The lawsuit could cost Logitech $50 millionas their device is part of the alleged chain failure that triggered the tragic event. At the moment there is no response from those responsible for the control, but it is very likely that they will fight to avoid going to court. In related topics, Xbox announced a new transparent controller. Similarly, Nintendo reveals keychains for its classic controllers.

Author’s Note:

It’s clear that if someone wants to control a submarine, they’re better off using a DualSense or an Xbox Series X|S controller. Titan’s failure isn’t Logitech’s fault, it’s just that the expedition was never in a condition to fulfill its objectives.

Via: Ars Technica