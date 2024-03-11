The Logitech StreamCam streaming webcam for influencers, which generates Full HD 1080p 60 fps videos, with premium lens, automatic framing and intelligent exposure is at AUCTION on Amazon Mexico where it has a list price of $3,499 pesos less a 51% DISCOUNT which leaves its cost in $1,699.99 Mexican pesos. The black camera for streamers and influencers respects the promotional price in cash payment, while with a credit card it gives up to 24 monthly payments with an extra cost for financing that is specified in a table below as well as the characteristics.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 11, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

On the Liverpool website the Logitech StreamCam model 960-001280 camera with clear video 1080 pixels at 60 FPS and support for Full HD vertical captures costs $3,798 Mexican pesos with the option to pay in up to 9 MSI with the departmental card or 6 MSI with bank cards. In Coppel the same camera costs $3,200 pesos cash. In Amazon Mexico The streaming camera has a list price of $3,499 but has a 51% DISCOUNT so its special price is $1,699.99 Mexican pesos cash giving CLICK HERE. Therefore, the webcam is $2,098.01 pesos cheaper on Amazon than in Liverpool, and $1,500.01 pesos cheaper than in Coppel.





Features of the camera for Logitech streamers with 51% OFF on Amazon Mexico.

– Full HD video 1080 pixels.

– MicroSD flash memory.

– GRAPHITE color.

– 2.2 inch screen.

– Model 960-001280.

– Video camera with two front-facing microphones.

– USB-C connectivity.

– Fluid motion and sharp details in Full HD 1080p at 60 FPS per second.

– Face tracking using AI.

– Full HD in 9:16 format (for Instagram and Facebook stories) just by rotating the camera.

– Automatic framing and intelligent exposure.

– Improved control with Logitech Capture Software.





How much does the camera for streamers with autofocus cost at HALF PRICE on Amazon and what payment methods does it have?

On Amazon Mexico it is HALF PRICE Logitech StreamCam webcam for content creators (influencers, gamers, streamers) with Full HD video, 1080 pixels resolution, 60 fps and intelligent autofocus, whose list price is $3,499 pesos less a 51% DISCOUNT that gives a special price of $1,699.99 Mexican pesos in cash payment. The webcam for streamers offers a payment option in up to 24 months with financing cost which is specified in the following table.

If you are interested in purchasing the webcam for streaming with a 51% DISCOUNT in cash payment, give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $99.73* pesos $693.60 $2,393.59 18 months $123.24* $518.50 $2,218.49 12 months $172.54* $370.60 $2,070.59 9 months $220.62* $285.60 $1,985.59 6 months $318.18* $209.10 $1,909.09 3 months $611.43* $134.30 $1,834.29

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.