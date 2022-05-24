Logitech understands the needs of its creative users well, especially those who work in a completely digital environment; precisely for this reason it has decided to expand its Master line-up with three new products, allowing you an unprecedented mechanical digitization. The devices in question are: MX Mechanical Full-size (keyboard), MX Mechanical Mini (keyboard) and MX Master 3S (mouse). All of them feature an advanced level of instrumentation, capable of giving high performance together with a fluid user experience.

Not only are they designed to increase your productivity, but also the green factor is its good success rate. The materials used are all post-consumer recycled (PCR)going into detail: 45% for MX Mechanical and 47% for MX Mechanical Mini. The aluminum upper casing was also created with a low-carbon metal, produced using renewable energy. The MX Master 3S mouse possesses an embodiment with 27% PCR plastic for graphite coloring, while it is 22% for light gray. All products, however, have certificates Carbon Neutral and will be able to connect to up to three different devices.

Let’s see Logitech devices in detail; we remind you that they are all available on the official site of Logitech.com.

Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini with Bluetooth connection

As you have already read, these two keyboards also have a not indifferent green side; their availability is immediate, according to the official website, and only with the international layout. Useful for those who work in the programming world and need a fast way to excellent typing. Both keyboards have the latest generation mechanical keys Tactile Quiet; do you think the noise of the pressed keys is excessive? Well, with Logitech this worry goes away!

These new models will be quiet, allowing you to work without distractions. Obviously the experience with mechanical typing will remain the same, especially for designing with two-color keycaps. This will allow an optimized keyboard view, wasting less time for the user who has decided to make the leap in quality for their peripherals. Also, thanks to the intelligent backlight with six customization modesboth keyboards will turn off according to the brightness of the environment.

Attention, we are only talking about the visual effect to reduce battery consumption; keyboards will continue to work flawlessly, allowing you to continue your work. All this ad a cost of € 179.00 for the MX Mechanical Full-size and € 159.00 for the MX Mechanical Mini. The available color is the classic one: graphite color by Logitech.

Logitech MX Master 3S at maximum connection thanks to Logi Bolt technology

This mouse, like the other announced products, has its big green side despite the percentage of difference based on the color: classic graphite and light gray. However, even in this mouse we find the noise reduction; clicks produced by the user will have silence less than 90%, obviously compared to the rest of the MX Master 3 models. Despite this, the precision is absolute and does not sin in any way. Fluidity and speed are the spearheads for this new Logitech mouse, with an 8,000 DPI optical sensor.

You will be able to use it not only on classic mouse pads, but also on the glass or other surface. Do you need to browse an online catalog and are you afraid of consuming the device? Don’t worry, because MX Master 3S is equipped with a MagSpeed ​​Electromagnetic wheel capable of scrolling up to 1,000 lines in one second; not only that, because it has a second lateral one, for horizontal navigation never seen before. The shape of the mouse is ergonomic, useful for those who need to use the mouse for many hours a day.

Comfort will be maximum even after many hours of use, specially designed not to tire the hand. The recommended price of the mouse, visible not only on the official Logitech.com website, but also through authorized global resellers, is € 129.00. Every single device presented in this article features compatibility with Logi Options + software, recently released in Beta phase. This way you can customize the buttons, change profiles, adjust the tracking speed and many other options available.