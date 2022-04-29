Today I find myself reviewing the new Logitech Lift, not really brand new as a concept the ergonomic vertical mouse is true, but you know that Logitech is not just any company when it comes to peripherals, so there is always something more, yet not enough .

Logitech Lift: presentation

This time, unlike the M650, the idea of ​​using recycled and recyclable materials has been successful. The recycled cardboard box is considerably more appreciable than the N7 plastic, and is also in line with the materials used to make the Logitech Lift, namely Graphite and Off-White plastics recycled from old tools. The mouse is wrapped in cardboard with brief instructions printed on it to help you connect it to bluetooth.

But it is really absurd that it is still inside a pile of WHITE paper, with instructions in all the languages ​​of the entire planet, when a QR code would have been enough, printed on the same cardboard covering the mouse, or on the outside of the box. I understand that there is a need to put certain certifications, but it is not necessary to waste all that paper, when there is the possibility of using a digital version.

However, beyond the ecological damage of tons of wasted paper, there are another couple of problems:

you want to make ecological awareness and make a wireless mouse that requires a perishable power source

put the most perishable of all, the stylus, as your power source

I understand that it is not a mouse for PRO and that therefore it is also possible to produce it in the wifi version, but at least don’t say ecological. As for the ergonomic shape there are some profound considerations to make, and I will expose them to you calmly later, for now limiting myself to the observation of the design, which is really captivating, and having chosen what in my opinion was the most beautiful color (the pink), know that you can also find it in the black and white variant, and also for left-handers.

The stylus battery and Logi bolt dongle are located in the magnetic compartment under the mouse.

Logitech Lift: Info and testing

The Logitech Lift has: two side buttons, a button on the smart wheel, a button for the DPI and the two classic buttons, all programmable from the Logi Options + software, underneath it also has the easy switch button that will allow you to associate it up to 3 different ones devices, and then with a simple click of the button switch from one paired device to another.

The Logi options + software is great, very easy to use to configure the various keys and check the battery status, which should last for almost a year, which of course I don’t have time to confirm. But since I have been using it continuously for hours and days, I can empirically give the point to Logitech, since it hasn’t even dropped by 1%.

The maximum DPI that can be reached is 4000, enough for painstaking work even on large monitors at 4K resolutions, no complaints, it is obviously not the super mouse, but not even the last of the litter. The Wifi from Logi Bolt works very well and I have not noticed any exorbitant delay, the response is optimal and very fast, unfortunately on a bluetooth tablet it is not as efficient, but I would also say logically, there is not all this appeal for that type of use .

The sound of the keys is almost non-existent, and therefore it is a godsend for office jobs, and it will not come back to disturb you in your sleep with sound hallucinations. The tactile feel is very similar to polycarbonate, soft almost as soft as silicone. A delight.

The known pains arrive on the alleged ergonomics studied at the table with the scientific research of the team Logitech Ergo Lab, which has done studies on Ergo series mice, including the Logitech Lift. After using it relentlessly for days several doubts popped into my head, and I went to do some internet research about it, especially other reviews of the same mouse assigned to others.

No one has complained about the convenience of this 57-degree tilt, though “Promote comfort and posture”lots of compliments etc … I thought I was crazy if only I had noticed some shortcomings in the functional design sector, so I too decided to use the scientific method to ascertain whether my doubts were legitimate or not.

First doubt, the mouse is too big

Carried out a heterogeneous test on the size of the mouse compared to users with small, medium and large hands, the lateral base click was uncomfortable for everyone, my consideration is in fact that the click should take place on the front axis instead of directly on the side .

This is to favor the grip, if the mouse were at least 1 cm shorter and the front curve towards the inside of the base instead of outwards, it would have almost an old analog Joystick posture, but also to favor the position of the ring finger and of the little finger too stretched out, and avoid accordingly the curve of the wrist inwardswhich I’ve noticed all youtubers have when using the Logitech Lift.

According to doubt, the support of the thumb

I am the owner of the legendary G502 from Logitech, a mouse that couldn’t be more perfect (even if the Lift’s smartwheel is far superior) and I immediately realize that the side buttons near the thumb are easily accessible, simply by twisting your thumb on the horizontal axis by a few millimeters, so you don’t even need to raise it to be able to access key pressure. The doubt became reality when the others to whom I proposed it seemed obvious right away.

It would be enough to raise the thumb housing by 25 mm.

Third doubt, the DPI button

The DPI button is located immediately under the smart wheel, and it is impossible to reach without detaching the middle finger, but if the buttons were frontal like a joystick, a small button could be placed on the side, easily operated from the ring finger.

The potential of the Logitech Lift is infinite, with the addition of a Hero sensor it could even become a must for gamers, since the vertical position considerably reduces drift, and allows greater control, as long as you refine the grip and in fact replace the sensor with a more precise and powerful one, and add a wired version. It could be a future hybrid between mouse and joystick.

