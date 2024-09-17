Logitech’s new Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED delivers exceptional audio quality, cross-system switching with Play Sync Audio, and expanded compatibility—ideal for advanced gaming setups.
Logitech has finally unveiled the long-awaited Astro A50 LIGHTSPEEDa high-end gaming headset designed for gamers with more complex setups, with multiple monitors and consoles. This new version of the popular A50 includes several new features, such as the Play Sync Audioextended compatibility and audio switching between multiple devices. Let’s discover all the main features together.
Play Sync Audio: A Revolution for Battle Stations
Play Sync Audio is one of the main innovations introduced with the Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED. It is an evolved version of Play Sync, already introduced with the A50X, which allows you to switch between three different audio systems via a USB connection. This system is designed for gamers who do not need to also switch the video, and who prefer a setup based on USB connectivity rather than HDMI.
Play Sync Audio lets you connect to your three favorite systems—console, PC, or portable devices—and switch audio directly from the button on the headset. The new Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED features USB ports at the base for connecting multiple devices, making it quick and easy to switch between audio sources.
Professional-grade audio and microphone quality
The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED features Pro G graphene ear driverswhich guarantee exceptional audio quality, ideal for capturing every detail in games. The drivers, thanks to the rigidity of the material, guarantee a sound without distortion, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves in their games. Whether it’s a 1vs1 clash in Halo or a frenetic match on Apex Legends, the Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED offers an audio experience at the highest levels.
The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED microphone is designed to deliver a crystal clear communication with your gaming team. With 48 kHz resolution, it allows you to transmit your voice with the clarity and fidelity similar to a professional streaming microphone, avoiding common problems such as distorted sounds or noise.
Specifications and Prices
Here is all the information related to the specifications of the new Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED and a graphic comparison with previous models.
Advanced compatibility and customization
Another strong point of the Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED is theirextended compatibility. In addition to supporting major consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox, the device is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch and the G Cloud. This makes them perfect for gamers who use different platforms, both fixed and portable. Furthermore, thanks to the integration with the software G-Hubusers can fully customize their sound and manage headphone settings from both PC and mobile devices.
The A50 Gen 5 offer an advanced control experience, allowing you to save audio presets, adjust the EQ, and customize settings without having to connect to a PC. All of these features are accessible directly from the mobile app, ensuring greater convenience for gamers who prefer to adjust their gaming preferences directly from their phone. The headset will be sold for €299.99
