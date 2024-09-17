Logitech has finally unveiled the long-awaited Astro A50 LIGHTSPEEDa high-end gaming headset designed for gamers with more complex setups, with multiple monitors and consoles. This new version of the popular A50 includes several new features, such as the Play Sync Audioextended compatibility and audio switching between multiple devices. Let’s discover all the main features together.

Play Sync Audio: A Revolution for Battle Stations Play Sync Audio is one of the main innovations introduced with the Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED. It is an evolved version of Play Sync, already introduced with the A50X, which allows you to switch between three different audio systems via a USB connection. This system is designed for gamers who do not need to also switch the video, and who prefer a setup based on USB connectivity rather than HDMI. The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED in white Play Sync Audio lets you connect to your three favorite systems—console, PC, or portable devices—and switch audio directly from the button on the headset. The new Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED features USB ports at the base for connecting multiple devices, making it quick and easy to switch between audio sources.

Professional-grade audio and microphone quality The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED features Pro G graphene ear driverswhich guarantee exceptional audio quality, ideal for capturing every detail in games. The drivers, thanks to the rigidity of the material, guarantee a sound without distortion, allowing gamers to fully immerse themselves in their games. Whether it’s a 1vs1 clash in Halo or a frenetic match on Apex Legends, the Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED offers an audio experience at the highest levels. The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED on the charging stand The Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED microphone is designed to deliver a crystal clear communication with your gaming team. With 48 kHz resolution, it allows you to transmit your voice with the clarity and fidelity similar to a professional streaming microphone, avoiding common problems such as distorted sounds or noise.

Specifications and Prices Here is all the information related to the specifications of the new Astro A50 LIGHTSPEED and a graphic comparison with previous models.