Prime Day may be about to draw to a close but there are still a few handfuls of deal nuggets to bring to your attention. So, before we call it a day, let us point you to the top offers from Logitech, including some of the best gaming mice chosen by Digital Foundry.

There are three offers in particular that a worth highlighting, so hopefully there should be something here to suit your needs if you’ve been eyeing up a discounted mouse recently. For other last-minute bargains, our picks of the best Prime Day gaming deals are right here, too.

Logitech G502 First up is a familiar favorite: the Logitech G502. The Lightspeed wireless technology and 25K HERO sensor ensures ultra-fast and reliable performance while gaming. Meanwhile, its ergonomic shape makes it one of the more comfortable mice to use and it can offer up to 60 hours of battery life with RGB effects disabled. If you’re not ready to embrace a cable-free future then the wired is also on offer for Prime Day. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past in the UK – by a fairly reasonable £ 7 – so this isn’t quite a strong discount compared to the wireless counterpart. Nevertheless, it’s still a decent price for the most popular gaming mouse on the market.

Logitech G Pro Next is the Logitech G Pro. Compared to the G502 it’s slicker, looks less like a weird alien artefact and is ambidextrous. All those benefits for around the same price make it worth considering if you ask me. It still sports the HERO 25K sensor, Lightspeed wireless tech, up to eight programmable buttons and a battery life of up to 48 hours. This is a slightly weightier version of the more recent Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which is almost double the price of the mouse on offer here. Considering the G Pro shares the same shape and an extremely similar sensor, though, it remains a great choice – especially at this discounted price.