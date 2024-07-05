Amazon Mexico offers a great opportunity for gamers with a 45% discount on products Logitech G435 Gaming Headsetwhich include connection Bluetoothmicrophone, compatibility with Dolby Atmoslightweight design and free shipping. It is about the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED headset which are now available at the price of $1,099.00 Mexican pesos When the list price is $1,999.00 MXN, this model is in black and is ideal for gamers looking for comfort, audio quality, and versatility.

The Logitech G435 headphones stand out for their LIGHTSPEED wireless connection and low-latency Bluetooth, offering freedom to play on PCssmartphones and Playstation devices without interruption. This technology guarantees robust and high-performance connectivity within a range of 10 meters. At just 165 grams, these headphones are extremely light and comfortable to wear all day long.

Shipping, financing and better offer than Liverpool

On Amazon Mexico the Logitech G435 Gaming Headset They have a price of $1,099.00 Mexican pesos with 45% off, However, you can also take it in a financing from 3 to 24 months for an additional cost, with participating credit cards. Shipping is free, but you can upgrade to faster delivery through subscription to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days.

TERM MONTHLY FINANCING TOTAL 24 months $64.47* $448.39 $1,547.39 18 months $79.67* $335.20 $1,434.20 12 months $111.54* $239.58 $1,338.58 9 months $142.62* $184.63 $1,283.63 6 months $205.69* $135.18 $1,234.18 3 months $395.27* $86.82 $1,185.82

In comparison with Liverpoolthe Logitech G435 headphones are cheaper on Amazon Mexico. In the online department store at liverpool.com.mx they are at $1,999 Mexican pesos, which is their regular price without an offer, they have free shipping to all of Mexico and up to six months without interest with credit cards, and 9 MSI with department store cards.

Basic characteristics

The G435 is equipped with built-in dual microphones that eliminate the need for a microphone stand and reduce background noise, ensuring clear and concise communication. High-fidelity audio with 40mm drivers, combined with compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonicprovides an immersive surround sound experience.

Brand: Logitech G

Color: Black

Ear Placement: Over Ear

Form factor: Supraaural

Impedance: 45 Ohm

Versatility and Connectivity

The G435’s battery offers up to 18 hours of continuous use, allowing for long gaming sessions, conversations with friends or listening to music without interruptions.

