If you are a fan of racing games, today’s offer could definitely be for you: Amazon Italy is offering you the Logitech G923 steering wheel on offer with a great 11% offallowing you to save almost 100 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

The Logitech G923 steering wheel is available on offer on Amazon for only 245.99 eurosagainst the 439 euros of the recommended price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.