Among all the accessories of a desktop PC, the keyboard is undoubtedly one of the most important, especially if it is used for gaming. In light of this, Amazon Italy has therefore decided to offer you for today the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed keyboard on offer at all-time low with a good 7% discountallowing you to save more than 140 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box that you will find immediately below.
The Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed keyboard is available on offer on Amazon for only 125.99 eurosagainst the 269 euros of the recommended price from the manufacturing company. The product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
Why choose the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed keyboard
Not to mention theRGB lighting of the keyboard, capable of synchronizing perfectly with contents of all kinds, from movies to video games, with over 16.8 million different color shades.
The keyboard design is extremely compact, thus saving space for using the mouse. The battery life is also excellent, with 40 hours of continuous use with just a full charge. To further enrich the whole thing we find the low profile mechanical switchescapable of ensuring high performance at half the height.
#Logitech #G915 #TKL #Lightspeed #gaming #keyboard #alltime #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply