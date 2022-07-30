If you are looking for a new gaming mouse, the Logitech G203 Lightsync could be right for you, it is in fact a very good mouse with a really good quality-price ratio, even more so now that you can buy it on Amazon for practically half the price!

By purchasing it now, you will pay for the Logitech G203 Lightsync only € 19.98 instead of the € 40.99 listwith a saving of 51% of the full price.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: Why Buy It

This mouse has a symmetrical design and is suitable for various types of handle, in addition to the classic keys we find on the left side two additional keys to which it is possible to assign customized functions through the Logitech software, particularly useful both for use in productivity and for gaming. .

The sensor is suitable for gaming and can be adjusted from 200 up to 8,000 DPItherefore it is versatile for every use.

Then there is the RGB Lightsync lighting, adjustable to your liking with the choice of more than 16 million colors. Also available many plays of light, combining it with your workstation will not be difficult at all.