The Prime Offers Festival promotions have started and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the most interesting products is the Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim Controller. The price on offer is €169. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €289.99. The current price is the best since the end of May 2023. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Logitech G Saitek Farm Sim Controller It is a set of steering wheel, pedals and buttons perfect for playing Farming Simulator. It has a steering wheel that rotates 900 degrees, a pedal with accelerator and brake and a station with 25 easily programmable buttons to perform various functions in the game. It is compatible with PC Windows 7 or later, Mac OS