Today we are dealing with another product of Logitech’s PRO line dedicated to esports professionals, namely the PRO X Wireless headset. This is a set of wireless headphones with 7.1 surround, DTS 2.0 technology. The device connects via a wireless protocol, faster and more responsive than Bluetooth and in addition adopts the Logitech patented Lightspeed transmission system. This is a professional system which, according to the manufacturer, manages to minimize latency to the point of making it even negligible and becoming as fast as a wired connection.

Let’s start with the packaging and its contents. As you can see from our unboxing video attached here, inside the rigid cardboard box we find the imitation leather padding with memory foam already installed, additional padding in breathable fabric, a Lightspeed wireless USB adapter, the removable microphone with foam windscreen , a 1.8m USB-A / USB-C charging cable, a stretchy synthetic material carrying case and user documentation.

Here is an overview of the headset and dongle. Really very elegant and well finished as materials.

Taking the headphones in hand you immediately perceive a premium feeling of remarkable quality: the whole loop is covered in memory foam and leatherette, the same materials that cover the pavilions, while the frame and fork are in aluminum, distributing the weight well without occupying a lot of volume. Two springing cords obliquely support the pavilions to allow flexibility and a maximum angle of 30 ° inwards, and this allows a good fit.

The large pavilions stand out, housing generous 50 mm neodymium magnets, with the G logo in plain sight on a circular outer shell, also in aluminum. In the left pavilion we find all the controls: volume wheel, power button, microphone on / off button, USB-C slot, operating light and removable microphone slot. The word PRO is printed in low relief on the upper part of the headband, but it is of the same color so it can only be seen against the light.

Here is our unboxing of the Logitech PRO X Wireless gaming headset.

Curious to try the device, we immediately connected it to the computer to start with our classic test suite consisting of a series of competitive and non-competitive video games, of all genres, and multimedia content such as music and movies. Just insert the wireless adapter with Lightspeed technology into the USB socket of your PC, turn on the headset and the pairing is done, no need to download any drivers or do that extra step of the Bluetooth peripherals. However, to access all features, you must download the Logitech G HUB software.

The Logitech PRO X are DTS NEO 2.0 certified 7.1 surround headphones. By default they work in stereo, but through the software you can adjust several preset surround modes for games, movies or music, as well as individually mix the eight channels to your liking. Surround sound can also be turned off and switched to stereo mode. In this case it is always possible to work with the equalizer with different preset modes, with manual adjustments, or by downloading the profiles created by the community that are already available in large numbers.

A detail of the controllers and inputs at the bottom.

Logitech PRO X Wireless Headphones – Technical Specifications Driver: 50mm PRO-G with interwoven hybrid materials

Magnets: neodymium

Frequency Response Headphones: 20Hz to 20kHz

Headphone Impedance: 32 ohm

Headphone Sensitivity: 91.7 dB SPL at 1mW and 1cm

Fork: Aluminum

Head band: steel

Head and ear padding: Leatherette with memory foam

Extra padding: Fabric with memory foam

Professional microphone: Cardioid sensing (unidirectional) / Type: electret condenser

Microphone Size: 6 mm

Frequency Response Microphone: 100Hz to 10kHz

Battery life (rechargeable): Up to 20 h with headphone volume set to 50%.

Wireless range: up to 15m

Connection Type: LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz

Requirements: PC with USB port; Windows® 7 or later

As for the microphone, here too we have a wide range of adjustments. In addition to the classic input gain adjustment, the highlight is the Blue Voice microphone technology, which offers a selection of voice filters in real time. These allow you to reduce noise, add compression and de-essing resulting in a more detailed, clean and professional quality for your voice. Also in this case there are different sliders for each of these settings and therefore it is possible to obtain a customized profile that can be shared with the community via the HUB.

After this software overview, we moved on to the actual usage test. It is a very comfortable set of headphones: it adapts to the shape of the head in a natural way and despite the weight not really feather, there is not that feeling of heaviness even after hours of use, a symptom of an excellent weight distribution. Two slides allow you to adjust the height of the two pavilions independently, should there be a need.

Moving on to the most interesting part, that is the road test, we tested Logitech’s Logitech PRO X Wireless with different titles of various genres, in order to identify ourselves with the players who might be interested in buying this device. Starting with FPS, a genre for which audio spatial immersion is fundamental, we launched CoD Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War and then moved on to Doom Eternal, Overwatch, Bordelands 3 and Far Cry 6. The software immediately came to meet us with a profile made specifically for first person shooters, which emphasizes the typical frequencies of shots and footsteps.

There are also many options for managing the microphone with truly effective audio filters for those who work in very noisy environments.

This allows, together with 7.1 DTS 2.0 audio, to understand precisely where the shots or footsteps of an enemy in the vicinity that we do not see come from. The software is also able to scan the installed games and create a profile for each individual game, in order to have a different equalization for each of them, or to download those created by other users. Lightspeed technology minimizes latency to the bone and in this way there is no perceptible delay between what happens on screen and the corresponding audio.

In the online multiplayer games that we have played the sounds have always been precise and clear, as well as our voice, which on the other side of the “handset” has always been perceived clear and ringing by our party mates who in more than one case have had to adjust the volume. To test the Blue Voice technology, we also artificially forced conditions that simulate the typical ones that can happen at home, such as a television in the background or a vacuum cleaner. For each of these eventualities the software helps to clean the sound with special filters, and we can certify that they work very well, as our companions have not noticed anything and have not complained of any background noise.

Excellent experience of use also for MOBA and MMORPG titles such as LOL or World of Warcraft. The 7.1 sound really makes a difference by increasing the involvement and the sounds of the forests made us feel truly immersed in the (digital) green of the world of Blizzard. The same can be said with singleplayer RPGs like Fallout 76 and Cyberpunk 2077 or racing games like Assetto Corsa Competizione and Forza Horizon 4: this headset from Logitech does not make you regret a good wired set either for sound power or latency, which is entirely. impossible to perceive.

There is also a lot of equalizations that can be downloaded directly from the official website.

The headphones have also lent themselves to watching movies with multi-channel audio and music of various genres. We tested the device with recent productions of the likes of Tenet, Joker and Avengers, and were largely satisfied by setting the appropriate profile in the hub. The only real flaw, which is common to many wireless products, is that the volume is average and even set to maximum you feel that a little power is lacking, especially as regards the bass in the music field. Even the sound insulation is not perfect: even if they are headphones with circumaural earpads, you will hear a person talking next to you if there is no volume in the headphones, but with the volume at maximum the passive isolation improves considerably. Obviously, by mounting the alternative fabric pads you lose a little from this point of view, but you gain considerably in breathability and with the approach of the summer season this possibility is a boon. Given the price, we would have liked active noise cancellation technology.

As for autonomy, Logitech promises up to twenty hours of use without having to recharge with volume set to 50%. Most likely, you will never use headphones at this volume, but you will raise it to at least 75%, going to set it to maximum if you are in an environment that is not exactly silent, so the battery life in the real world more than halves. In this way, the duration easily covers two or three evenings of play. In any case, recharging is very fast due to USB-C and if you have no particular mobility needs, you can always use them as wired headphones to preserve battery cycles whose overall duration always remains an important question mark for this genre. of products.

The software allows you to adjust various aspects of the audio, including the eight channels.

While the Logitech PRO X Wireless are officially compatible with Windows PC only, we have also tested them on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and they work perfectly without any problems. A welcome surprise that we honestly did not expect. The only flaw is limited to the fact that they only work in stereo mode (as, however, the vast majority of surround headphones for PC), being the DTS managed via proprietary PC software. With this added possibility of use, the convenience increases and not a little for cross-platform users.

The Logitech PRO X Wireless can be purchased at a recommended price of € 209 but on Amazon yes advised price about 50 euros less. The strengths are world-class surround sound with zero latency, a feature-rich microphone and noise reduction technologies, excellent comfort and premium, quality materials. The ability to customize the audio to your liking is almost infinite when we consider the community hub and the longevity of the battery is quite satisfactory.

If you have musical or home theater needs and you like large volumes, they may not be for you, but given the attention to a specific gaming audience, this is a detail that can also take a back seat, especially for a product that is not. wired like this.