The mouse is one of those indispensable peripherals for any PC and also one of those peripherals that cannot be universal. Wanting to make a comparison with cars, a Ferrari or a large SUV is not necessarily better than a sedan or a small car: the type of vehicle must be functional to those who will use it. And so, even in the field of mice, a great variety of shapes, types and technical characteristics has developed over the years. For every user who wants absolute freedom and loves wireless, there are those who think that a good wired mouse is always the most reliable solution. There are those who want to feel the weight in the hand, and therefore we have mice with customizable weights, but there are also those who want super-light mice so as not to tire the wrist.

Logitech has long been meeting this last category of users, having created the PRO line, dedicated to eSports professionals and demanding consumers who want maximum performance combined with maximum comfort and technologies. We had already covered one of the first mice of this line, the G Pro 2017, which had already surprised us with its extreme lightness combined with excellent performance. On the same line goes the G PRO X Superlight, a wireless gaming mouse that promises to be the lightest but also the fastest.

The mouse is available in black or white.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse – Technical Specifications Height: 125 mm

Width: 63.5 mm

Depth: 40 mm

Weight: <63 g

Compatibility: Powerplay

Wireless technology: Lightspeed

Integrated memory

Tensioning system: with click

Feet in PTFE without additives

Number of Buttons: 5

Sensor: HERO ™

Resolution: 100 – 25,600 DPI

Maximum acceleration:> 40 G 2 Tested on Logitech G240 gaming mat

Maximum speed:> 400 IPS3 Tested on Logitech G240 gaming mat

Zero smoothing / acceleration / filtering

USB refresh rate: 1000Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Battery life (constant movement): 70 hours

Interface: USB-A port

Supported Operating Systems: Windows® 8 or later, macOS 10.11 or later

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight wireless gaming mouse is the top of the range of the entire line. It differs from the “smooth” G PRO for an even lower weight (63 grams against 80). To succeed in the difficult task, three sacrifices were made in the design phase: the possibility of replacing the switches, the removal of the RGB LEDs and the removal of the buttons on the right side. This last waiver practically renders the mouse unusable for left-handers who should fall back on the smooth PRO. Other minor omissions are also a switch to change the DPI on the fly, an operation now possible only through the software or by combining a specific button, but sacrificing it for other features.

The package is compact but inside we find some pleasant surprises to customize the mouse. As you can see from the attached unboxing video, in fact, the manufacturer has inserted stickers and a replacement key compartment cover. These serve to increase the smoothness on certain surfaces. In the compartment, which has a magnetic tilting closing system, it is possible to insert the key, necessary to connect the mouse to the PC. In fact, the device connects via wireless protocol, faster and more responsive than bluetooth, and in addition adopts the Logitech patented Lightspeed transmission system. This is a system that, according to the manufacturer, is able to minimize latency to the point of making it even negligible and becoming as fast as a wired connection.

Mouse in hand, the G PRO X Superlight offers fantastic sensations. Pleasant to the touch with its sinuous satin plastic surfaces of good workmanship, it does not retain fingerprints and being practically devoid of inlets between the various plates, it prevents dust and dirt from entering. The mouse is so light that it almost seems to have nothing in hand and this obviously allows you to move the cursor extremely quickly without any fatigue, even after hours of continuous use. The handle is of the palm-grip type therefore suitable for the vast majority of users, especially those with small to medium-sized hands. For these users, the PRO X sneaks perfectly into the hollow of my palm, and it almost feels like it was tailor-made, so no effort is needed to extend or retract the fingers, which could cause fatigue in prolonged daily use. The wheel, rubberized, offers the right resistance and does not generate any annoying noise.

As for battery life, Logitech guarantees up to seventy hours of use with constant motion. The mouse is equipped with a sleep system that deactivates the peripheral when not in use for a few minutes, and the wake-up is almost instant, characterized by an initial microsecond of lag. This energy saving technology allows the battery to last very long, to the point that it does not require even one recharge per week. Logitech has therefore managed to improve battery longevity by about ten hours compared to the smooth PRO with the LEDs off, and this is a great thing because having to connect the wire often is not exactly the best for a super light mouse.

On the lower part we note the compartment for storing the USB key, the ON-OFF button and the surfaces with a high degree of sliding.

The mouse can be recharged in two ways: via the included micro-USB cable or via PowerPlay, Logitech’s wireless charging mousepad sold separately. The G HUB software is essential to take advantage of all the features. Here we will be able to adjust DPI, update speed, set macros and actions, create profiles for games and store the settings in the five profiles of the integrated memory, so as to use them even on computers without the software, perhaps during tournaments or at friends’ homes.

Moving on to the most interesting part for us all, that is the road test, we tested the new Logitech mouse with different titles of various genres, in order to identify ourselves with the (pro) gamer who might be interested in buying this device. Starting with the FPS, genre for which this mouse seems to be primarily intended, we put it to the test with Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War, Doom Eternal, Overwatch, Bordelands 3 and Far Cry 6. With all these games the Pro X Superlight has given us great satisfaction and an excellent user experience, especially as regards the competitive multiplayer component.

The mouse remains literally glued to the palm even in the most agitated and frenetic situations. For this genre of games, the four physical keys included are more than enough to handle secondary activation situations. However, there is a lack of a button used for the DPI change (for example to switch to the sniper rifle), but just save the profiles with the software and use a button for this function (for example the click wheel). In fact, the G HUB software comes to meet us with ad hoc profiles for the game, always updated to optimize every single experience.

An overview of the internal components. The sober appearance is deceiving!

But how does it cope with less hectic genres that require more features and less frenzy? For example, with the strategic ones like Ashes of the Singularity and Civilization VI, it must be admitted that the lack of a few more buttons is felt and the super-lightness of this mouse in these titles is not at all fundamental because we will hardly find super frenetic situations, except in online tournament jerseys (and there the extra buttons would be needed even more). Same thing but even more marked for MOBAs: we played a few games of LOL and the good old Corsair M90 with sixteen keys on board that we pulled out of the drawer for a comparison is still unbeatable for this type of games.

Overall, we can say that we spent a month in the company of the G PRO X Lightspeed and we fell in love with it: from the outside it looks like a common 20 euro office mouse, but under the all too sober shell there is a really concentrate of technology. remarkable. This is a mouse for hardcore gamers willing to give up any frills in the name of maximum performance. With its 63gr and the HERO25K sensor it is a candidate to be the lightest and fastest mouse in the world. Clearly this is a mouse designed primarily for FPS. As we said, if you are a lover of MOBA, MMO or other genres, the few buttons on board (albeit programmable) could be decidedly insufficient for your needs.

To take the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse you need about € 150, a price certainly not for everyone, but if you are looking for maximum performance and are not interested in lights, little lights, rich prizes and cotillons you could make the effort, which will be amply rewarded by top performance for a wireless mouse. If you don’t want to give up RGB LEDs and maybe you are left-handed, you could consider the “downgrade” to the smooth PRO, paying about 20gr more but saving about € 30.